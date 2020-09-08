I Will Resolve Revenue Stalemate In Six Hours – Muthama Tells Uhuru

Former Machakos senator Johnston Muthama will solve the revenue sharing stalemate if given the chance.

Speaking to K24 TV on Tuesday, the ex-lawmaker said should he take President Uhuru Kenyatta’s place for six hours, the contentious revenue allocation formula would be a thing of the past.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta has the mandate to sit down with CS Treasury and senate and agree to release at least 50 per cent to allow counties to operate while senate is still debating on the remaining 50 per cent.

“Give me that seat for just six hours and it will take me only three hours to send money to the counties.”

Further, the politician alleged that the government is bankrupt hence the delay to disburse funds to county governments.

He advised the president to summon the senators and reach an amicable solution.

“All these English being used on revenue allocation is unnecessary it is simple mathematics and I put all the blame on the Executive, the President should call senators and come up with a solution,” he said.

The legislators have for a record nine times deferred the revenue sharing debate prompting the formation of a 12 member committee led by Moses Wetangula and Johnson Sakaja.

This comes as governors have threatened to shut down counties on September 17 over the lack of funds.

“If the prevailing situation persists, effective Thursday, September 17, Counties will have no choice but to shut down. Consequently, we shall release all county employees to proceed on leave until an amicable solution on the issue is reached,” they said.

The governors are also threatening to sponsor a motion that will see the Senate dissolved for failing to safeguard the interests of County Governments.

“To this end, we hereby forewarn the Senate that a Petition for its dissolution can be initiated by any member of the public through the High Court as provided for under Article 258 of the Constitution,” the statement said.

