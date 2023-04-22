I Will Not Discuss Sharing of Positions with Azimio – Ruto

President William Ruto says he is not ready to talk about sharing positions with the opposition.

Speaking in Meru on Saturday, the head of state maintained that he will not give in to the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party demands.

The President said he will not negotiate with leaders looking for power through the backdoor.

Further, he stated, the people of Kenya made their choice during the August 2022 polls and it was about time the opposition moved on from the elections.

“It is not possible that seven months after elections we still want to take Kenyans back to leadership positions,” Ruto said.

”I want to say that I will not be available for such a plan on leadership positions, my work now is that I have a job by these Kenyans to plan for their hospitals and roads.”

The opposition and the government have picked a team of seven each to dialogue on issues raised by the former.

The teams met on Thursday but could not agree on the inclusion of MPs Adan Keynan and David Pkosing.

Speaking after the two teams met, minority leader in the National Assembly Opiyo Wandayi said they will forward the objections to the party leaders.

“In our engagement this morning we raised the issue of the inclusion of Eldas MP Adan Keynan as a member of Kenya Kwanza negotiating team and our objection was premised on the fact that he is a member of Jubilee party which is a constituent party of Azimio,” said Wandayi.

“Our counterparts also raised an issue about our inclusion of Pokot South MP David PKosing as a member of our team on grounds that his party leader John Lonyangapuo has entered into some arrangement with Kenya Kwanza. We have objected to their objection and that amounts to a stalemate.

“We have since chosen to refer this matter to the leadership of our respective coalitions in a view to having it resolved.” In the meantime, the Ugunja MP said, the teams will hold talks informally on terms of reference and the nature the discussions should take. Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

