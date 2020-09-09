I will Not Apologize – Oscar Sudi Says As He Claims Mama Ngina Remarks Were Misunderstood

Kapseret member of parliament Oscar Sudi will not apologize for remarks that have caused a stir in the political sphere.

Sudi is said to have insulted President Uhuru Kenyatta’s mother, Mama Ngina earlier on in the week.

““I want to tell Uhuru clearly that this country does not belong to you or Mama Ngina. This Kenya does not belong to Muhoho Kenyatta. This country belongs to the over 50 million Kenyans,” Sudi said on Monday.

Speaking from his home on Wednesday, the fiery legislator has denied making “obscene” remarks and rubbished claims that he is Deputy President William Ruto’s mouthpiece.

“Let them tell me my mistake. All mothers are the same and we respect them but I did not abuse anyone,” he said.

He also told leaders rebuking him to apologize to him for misunderstanding his remarks.

“They gathered in big numbers to confront me but I want to tell them that I did not abuse anyone. They should instead apologise to me for not understanding what I said,” he said.

“…it is even in the bible, that was not an insult, I will apologise once people show me where I went wrong.”

Sudi also went after the ODM party which on Tuesday asked the DP to personally issue an apology on behalf of his allies.

The Kapseret MP told ODM party leader Raila Odinga to apologize for the many times his party members have hurled insults at the head of state.

He was referring to Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga and Embakasi East MP Baby Owino who have in the past insulted the president.

“I was surprised to see Raila Odinga speaking yesterday, why hadn’t he spoken when Gladys Wanga and Babu Owino insulted the president?” Sudi posed.

The lawmaker did not leave behind the Jubilee Party secretary general Raphael Tuju who on Tuesday said DP Ruto allies had reached a “new low” by insulting Mama Ngina.

“I called Deputy President this afternoon and we had a discussion on it and I did make my position very clear that because some of the things are being done on his name or using his name, he has to come out and express himself,” Tuju said.

Sudi told Tuju to stay away from politics and instead take care of himself.

Tuju appeared frail and weak during yesterday’s televised interview on Citizen TV.

