I Will Not Apologize – Moses Kuria Says Over Attack on Media

moses kuria
Trade CS Moses Kuria. [COURTESY]

Trade CS Moses Kuria insists he will not apologize for remarks against the media.

The CS was speaking on Wednesday after appearing before the Senate. The CS was responding to queries posed by pro-government lawmakers after those who belong to Azimio staged a walkout.

Opposition senators led by Nairobi’s Edwin Sifuna said the former Gatundu South MP would use the opportunity to cleanse himself.

Kuria said he was pro-media but there exists a difference between the media and the “exercise of power without responsibility”.

more follows 

Moses Kuria

