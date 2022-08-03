I Will Never Put My Relationship On Social Media – Betty Kyallo Now Says

Media personality Betty Kyallo now says she will never expose her relationship on social media after several failed attempts.

Kyallo expressed regrets for putting her previous relationship with Nick Ndeda on social media adding that it contributed to their breakup.

“In my last relationship, I put him out on social media and I am now like, I will never do that again. That is my space and we should stop overlapping each other when it comes to my social media space,” Kyallo said.

Betty, the former TV girl has never shied away from flaunting her relationships on social media. In a previous interview, she defended the move saying she was in love and there was no need to hide it.

Earlier this year, she announced her separation from boyfriend Nick Ndeda after they dated for a couple of months.

The two started dating late last year with their relationship going public following leaked pictures that captured their late-night endeavors.

It was speculated that Betty dumped Nick following a series of misunderstandings including finances.

Speaking during an interview with Jalang’o TV, Ndeda revealed that they were forced to go public after the photos leaked despite wanting to keep things off social media.

“We had agreed that we never wanted to go public, we knew that there will be rumors and the what not because we are seen together here and there…which is fine. There is a lot of pressure, there are many people invested in the success as they are in the failure… I know that when a relationship doesn’t work it just doesn’t work and I know I won’t stay in it just because of the public… but in any relationship, you should always have it in mind that you want to get it right,” Ndeda said.

Betty has previously been involved with NTV’s Dennis Okari, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, and “Somali Bae”.

