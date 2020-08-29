I Will Lead No Camp If BBI Referendum Is Divisive – Murkomen Declares

Elgeyo Marakwet senator Kipchumba Murkomen is ready to lead the “NO” camp if the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) referendum will be divisive.

Taking to Twitter, Murkomen said should the referendum take away resources from the people or threaten devolution, he will oppose it.

“If the BBI referendum will mirror the divisive agenda we have witnessed in the Senate, if it shall be reversing the gains on devolution or increasing layers of governance or taking services far from the people, I WILL OPPOSE IT and I am ready to lead the NO Campaigns,” he wrote.

If the BBI referendum will mirror the divisive agenda we have witnessed in the Senate, if it shall be reversing the gains on devolution or increasing layers of governance or taking services far from the people, I WILL OPPOSE IT and I am ready to lead the NO Campaigns. — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) August 29, 2020

ODM party leader Raila Odinga has maintained that the referendum can still be held before the year ends.

The referendum is about making constitutional changes. President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday said it was time to change the constitution.

“Ten years later, the moment to improve on it is now,” the head of state said.

“We must treat a constitution as a living document that must constantly adjust to emerging realities.”

He insisted that it is time to makes changes to the “winner take it all” system and “create a constitutional order that will last long.”

“On this, I want to emphasise that we must not take the populist path. Let us choose the bold route; that path that will assure Kenyans of sustained peace and security and shared economic prosperity.”

His deputy, William Ruto, on his part is not convinced that Kenya is in need of a referendum.

I need to be persuaded on what areas to change. If there are persuasive areas that will make the constitution better that will be presented when the new draft of proposals come up, we are reasonable people, we will look at it. If they merit, we will do what we have to do,” he said.

“If it was what we saw on Bomas one, we have absolutely no problem.”

The Yusuf Haji led task force is yet to present the final BBI report to Uhuru and Raila.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu