I Will Create 5 Million Jobs In 3 Years, Alfred Mutua Says As He Launches 2022 Presidential Bid

Machakos governor Dr Alfred Mutua has launched his 2022 Presidential Bid, becoming the first candidate to officially declare his quest for the top seat.

Addressing journalists in Mlolongo, Machakos County Mutua faulted the current and past leadership for overseeing a regime that has been unable to move the country into the next phase of development.

“I, therefore, declare that in the General Elections of 2022, I, Alfred Ng’ang’a Mutua, will vie to be the next President of the Republic of Kenya so as to return Kenya to the RAILWAY TRACKS of where we were meant to be after independence,” declared Dr Mutua.

Dr Mutua said that in his first 3 years in office, he will create at least three million jobs.

“Many good things have occurred in our country and I thank the leaders who have guided us up to where we are today. However, truth be told, Kenyans are tired of a system that has over the years let them down. Today, the truth is, Kenyans are fed up. I am fed up and I know you are also fed up,” he added.

Mutua, a former government spokesman attributed the current problems of corruption, nepotism and grand theft to poor choices of leadership, that consequently cripple the economy.

“At independence, our parents, our freedom fighters, wept with joy as they watched our flag rise and that of the colonialists lowered. We were hopeful. We told ourselves, we will be rich, we will be developed, we will be happy. However, the tears of joy at independence have become tears of pain and agony. Our eyes no longer sparkle with hope but are clouded with fear and confusion,” added Mutua.

The launch comes at a time the political temperatures in the country are rising, with Presidential hopefuls such as Deputy President William Ruto, Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka and ODM party leader Raila Odinga angling to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In August, Mutua and his Makueni and Kitui counterparts Kivutha Kibwana and Charity Ngilu resolved to forge a united front ahead of the 2022 presidential election.

During the meeting, Mutua was unanimously elected as the chairman of the South Eastern Kenya Economic bloc (SEKEB) to expedite implementation of various proposals including the establishment of a regional bank and poverty eradication measures touching on the three counties.

Kibwana had announced his presidential bid, and it is not clear whether he has dropped from the race in favour of Mutua or not.

“We have agreed that whatever happens we will be together, we will have one candidate who will be attractive to the entire country and I am ready for that. If it is Kibwana, I will support him and if it is me, he will support me,” said Mutua in August.

The three governors have been plotting to dislodge Mr Musyoka as the Kamba Kingpin, whom they accuse of failing to deliver development in the region when he was in government.

