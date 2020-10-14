I Was Set UP, Teen Socialite Shakilla Says On Controversy Surrounding Arrest At Willy Paul’s Home

Yesterday, teen socialite Shakilla was arrested for allegedly breaking into singer Willy Paul’s residence.

The reports surrounding the news ignited mixed reactions with a section of social media users accusing the singer of clout chasing.

However, the events according to Shakilla after being released on bail indicate that she was set up.

“I have been set up, not cool but I’ll be the bigger person here,” she wrote.

Taking to Instagram, she revealed that she received a call from Willy Paul and upon getting there, she was set up for trespassing.

“Never felt wasted and cheated on like yesterday. Someone calling you comfortably in their premises which is so familiar to me and the both of us know. Then, Boom! set me up for trespassing. I have so much to say but just wait for the truth.” She wrote.

In a tweet shared online, Willy Paul shared an OB number citing that he felt he was not safe thus opted to call the police on her.

He further shared CCTV footage capturing the young lass gaining access into his home although there were no signs of a break-in.

“Here is what really went down… how the lost teenager came into my house without my knowledge and lied to my female friend that I had a meeting with her and that she was my business partner. CCTV footage of everything including her arrest! Please Shakilla or whatever you call urself…. stay away from me, I don’t know you so stop making it look like I know you… and tell the people that sent u this; KAMENUKA,” Willy Paul wrote.

Prior to this incident, Montreal Impact player Victor Wanyama threatened to take legal action against the socialite and vlogger for defaming him.

In a video circulated online, the socialite and vlogger Xtian Dela (Arthur Mandela) claimed that the former had carnal knowledge with the footballer. According to Shakilla, she received Sh700,000 from the Harambee Stars captain.

But according to Wanyama, the allegations are fabricated and meant to scandalize his name.

"I have worked long and hard to build my character and standing in society. Such malicious, scandalizing and false assertions about my name and character are unacceptable to me. I have instructed my legal team to pursue all legal remedies available to me and to which I have unreserved rights to seek."