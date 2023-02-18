I was not Roots Party Deputy Leader – Justina Wamae Reveals

Former Roots Party deputy presidential candidate Justina Wamae has asserted that she was not the deputy party leader.

Wamae said in a statement on Friday that party chairman George Wajackoyah had purposefully made sure she was an ordinary member.

“I was never a deputy party leader in your (Wajackoyah) shambolic party and you ensured I was just an ordinary member by design. I resigned on 22/9/2022 in case you are waking up from deep sleep,” she said.

In a tweet, Wamae attached two letters, a letter of resignation from the party and a letter from the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties, stating she is no longer a member of any political party.

She voluntarily resigned from the Roots party on September 18, 2022.

“My role as Roots party of Kenya presidential running mate lapsed with the declaration of President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on 15th of August and subsequent upholding of the election by the Supreme Court of Kenya on September 5,” she said in her resignation letter.

“I tender my resignation as a member of the Roots Party of Kenya. Kindly accord the ORPP the requirements for my name’s prompt removal from your party register.”

Wamae also stated that she had nothing against Wajackoyah who has since been part of the anti-government rallies.

She told TV47 that she just wanted to remind the public that she was no longer a member of the party.

“I have nothing against the party or him but Kenyans needed to be reminded I left the party,” she said.

