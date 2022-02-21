I Was Misquoted, Eric Omondi On Denying Fathering Child with Maribe

Comedian Eric Omondi now says he was taken out of context following comments that he did not have a child with former TV Girl Jacque Maribe.

Last week, Omondi made headlines after an interview with Wasafi TV where he said he is turning 40 years with no wife nor a child.

“I tried to get a wife from my show ‘Wife Material’ but I failed. I am turning 40 years old, sina mtu, sina mtoto, sina bibi,” he said.

This quickly blew out of proportion with social media users baying for his blood for denying his son, Zahari whom they share with Maribe.

Read: Eric Omondi Denies Having a Child, Again (Video)

Omondi now says his sentiments were taken out of context adding that he meant he did not have a legal wife and child to go home to.

“My point was I am turning 40 and I have no wife legally married. I need two kids this year. I meant sina mtoto, I am dating but not married,” he said during an interview with Eve Mungai.

Notably, his sentiments did not clarify whether Zahari is his son as he failed to touch on anything relating to the same.

Last year, Omondi and Maribe were caught up in social media drama with each party hurling insults over the upkeep of their child.

Maribe through a post on Instagram accused Omondi of being a deadbeat father. In retaliation, the funnyman said he wasn’t sure the child was his and had been asking DNA tests without success.

Read Also: Eric Omondi, Jacque Maribe Trade Accusations Over 7 Year Old Son

“I used protection with Jacque. She was having unprotected sex with her boyfriend so chances are higher that he could be the father,” the comedian told The Audit Show in November last year.

The funnyman also complained that the comment by Maribe claiming that he was a deadbeat dad almost ruined his career spanning 14 years.

“Cooperates started panicking. I have been advised to handle this matter privately but men are suffering because women are too strong. We need a balance,” he added.

Omondi said he would take responsibility for the child only if a DNA test confirmed his paternity.

The issue later died after friends and family from both parties asked them to call a truce.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...