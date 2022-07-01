I was Embarrassed to go Back – Sakaja Explains Uncompleted UoN Degree Course

Nairobi senator Johnson Sakaja has admitted to having not completed his Actuarial Science degree at the University of Nairobi (UoN).

Speaking to Spice FM’s The Situation Room on Friday, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Nairobi gubernatorial candidate said he is yet to sit for a few units.

According to Sakaja, he dropped out of school due to lack of school fees.

He also noted that as years went by, he was just too embarrassed to go back to class.

This was the reason why he instead chose to pursue a degree from Team University, Uganda starting 2012. He pursued the degree for five years.

At the time, he said, the institution of higher education was accredited to offer distance learning, contrary to reports circulating in the media.

Sakaja blamed his woes on his former party leader, President Uhuru Kenyatta. This was in reference to the revokation of his degree by the Commission of University Education (CUE) on Thursday.

The commission through its secretary and CEO Prof Mwenda Ntarangwi told IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati that the degree was “ineligible for recognition”.

“Failure to submit even the most basic evidence of study and the process of earning a degree inevitably renders the degree certificate submitted insufficient to prove that Sakaja studied either physically or through distance learning and that he holds an academic degree,” said Prof Ntarangwi.

But according to Sakaja, “This is a political move. Their rush on Thursday was to prevent Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission from gazetting my name seeing they went to tribunal and lost,” Sakaja said.

“I understand how these people operate. I know who says what and who gives which orders.”

Asked why he is a target now, the legislator said it is because the powers that be recognize that Nairobi is important hence want to control its leadership.

Sakaja asserted that he is ahead of his main competitor, Jubilee’s Polycarp Igathe, who he referred to as the “state project”.

He claimed that the opposing side has been manipulating polls to show that Igathe’s popularity had grown.

“I’m a target because Nairobi is important and they realise their candidate who is actually a project wouldn’t win,” Sakaja added.

He also claimed that those opposed to his candidacy have had people close to him including a senator to have him drop his bid.

“They have asked me to go on holiday, say I am sick and my troubles will be over,” he revealed, adding that his quest to become the Governor for Nairobi will not be derailed.

“I was warned of the consequences but I will face the repercussions head on.”

