I was “Dead” for Four Days – Comedian Akuku Danger Recalls Last Hospital Visit

Mannerson Ochieng, aka Akuku Danger, has opened up about his last bout of sickle cell anemia.

The 31-year-old comedian revealed to Word Is that he was in the hospital for two months after his lungs collapsed in December of last year.

“I have lived with the disease all my life and around December 28, I felt bad and decided to go to the hospital for check-up,” he said, adding that it was the last day he was ‘alive’,” he said.

“I can’t remember what happened in December and January. All I hear is that my lungs collapsed and they diagnosed me with pneumonia. My lungs are still regenerating.”

The comedian was discharged in February with a ballooning bill of Sh1.5 million.

He said he had been dead for four days and was unable to recognize anyone who came to see him when he was released from the ICU.

“I remember when I came from the ICU, all I wanted was to write,” he recalled.

“I asked for was a pen and a paper since I was having so many jokes in my head. I wrote a whole foolscap of jokes. I want to continue making people laugh. I couldn’t remember anything.”

Akuku, who has lived with the condition his entire life, said he is unconcerned. He has accepted his condition and is no longer scared of the disease which he said “is funny”.

“Sickle cell is a funny disease. Sometimes I can be okay but the other minute, I am in so much pain. Patients react differently to it,” he said.

“Subconsciously I couldn’t remember who visited me while in the hospital. I started remembering things in February,” he said.

The disease, he said, is quite common in the Nyanza region but the government does not carry out sensitization exercises.

“In most parts of Nyanza where I grew up, it is very common, but there is no sensitization. Most parents are not aware of it.

“The government needs to visit those places. As the patient, I know what I need, but there are doctors who only give you painkillers,” he said.

Fans have been flooding his social media accounts since word of his sickle cell diagnosis circulated, he added.

“There are so many sickle cell patients but they are hiding since they do not know anyone to speak to,” he said, adding that he was stigmatized.

Akuku thanked those who helped him out while he was in the hospital.

“I am used to being admitted to hospital. This time was worse since it even scared my family members but as a person, I felt I could still fight through.”

