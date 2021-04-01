I was critically ill – Raila Reveals After Recovering From Covid-19

I was critically ill, ODM party leader Raila Odinga has said three weeks after contracting Covid-19.

The opposition leader was speaking after inspecting projects with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Fellow Kenyans, I am out! God is good. Today, I have had the opportunity to leave my house since I tested positive for Covid-19,” he said.

He added, “For the past three weeks, I have been in a critical condition. The president called me here so that I can inspect projects with him.”

Raila thanked the head of state for the invitation to tour Green Park Bus Terminus which is set to help decongest the capital.

“Thank you Uhuru for inviting me to get out, so that Kenyans can see my face. I am happy to see the progress at the Green Park terminus,” the ODM party leader who is poised to take another stab at the presidency said.

The party confirmed on Wednesday that their leader had tested negative for the virus and was out of danger.

“We are happy our Party Leader @RailaOdinga has tested NEGATIVE and is out of danger of Covid-19. We thank God for that. God Bless him, God Bless Kenya,” the party tweeted.

Raila tested positive for the virus on March 11 after returning from a five-day tour of the Coast region. He was there to drum up support for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) which could be subjected to a plebiscite in June.

The 76-year-old party leader had complained of general fatigue and some joint pains.

Kenya is experiencing a devastating third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thus far, Kenya has recorded 134,058 positive cases of Coronavirus, 2,153 deaths and 92,679 recoveries.

