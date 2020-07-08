I Was Angry – Ben Kitili’s Wife Amina Says As She Clears The Air On Separation

Last week netizens woke up to reports that KTN news anchor Ben Kitili had separated from his wife of two years.

His wife, Amina Mude had shared a message on her Instagram page indicating that she and the news presenter were not in a good place but we’re focused on raising their two children.

“Ben and I are currently ‘separated’ I don’t know what the future holds but am grateful for the beautiful memories and definitely the beautiful kids that we made. It’s been one month of pain and tears but I know that one day the light will shine,” she wrote.

But according to Amina, the post was blown out of proportion.

The mother of two also noted that she made the remarks in the heat of the moment but has since learnt that it was a stupid mistake.

Clarifying if she and Kitili are still together, the weight loss vlogger said, “Ben and I are married. He will always be the man I love and honour all the days of my life.”

The couple exchanged nuptials at the Attorney general’s office some two years ago amid harsh criticism due to their religious beliefs.

Amina is a Muslim and Kitili, a Christian.

To the critics, the journalist said, “In marriage, God is more important than religion. To those who are not so welcoming, we forgive you… you have a constitutional right to your opinion… however, should any of you cross the line against the law – as I said, I ‘ll protect my family with my all.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu