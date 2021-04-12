I Was Admitted With Several Other Politicians – Maina Kamanda Opens Up On Battle With Covid-19

Nominated MP Maina Kamanda has finally opened up on his battle with Covid-19 after he contracted it during a campaign trail adding that he was admitted with several other politicians.

Speaking to a local publication, the vocal politician revealed that he contracted the virus during the campaigns for a by-election in Naivasha, just around the same time Raila Odinga contracted it.

He further said that he battled with the virus for quite a long time and it is something he does not want to remember.

“I contracted it (Covid-19) while on the campaign trail during the recent by-elections in Naivasha,” Kamanda said.

Read: I was critically ill – Raila Reveals After Recovering From Covid-19

He added, “It was around the same time Baba (Raila Odinga) announced he had it. I was admitted to the hospital and it was not only me. Very many politicians have been unwell and on treatment but it appears some do not want to publicly talk about it. This thing is not a joke. The experience was almost traumatic. I was tired, couldn’t breathe well, no appetite, and couldn’t sleep. I thank God for healing me.”

According to Kamanda, there are several other politicians who contracted the virus around the same time ODM’s Raila Odinga had it but are afraid of coming out and speaking about it.

However, he emphasized that the virus is not a joke, urging Kenyans to exercise individual responsibility.

On the decision by President Uhuru Kenyatta to initiate a partial lockdown in five counties, Kamanda said it was timely as politicians were the super-spreaders of the virus through holding rallies and political gatherings.

Read Also: Maina Kamanda Takes Swipe At DP Ruto Following Kibra Loss

As of yesterday, the Covid-19 caseload in the country stood at 145,670 while the death toll is now at 2,348.

Politicians from different regions have narrated their battle with Covid-19 while ideally warning netizens to be careful and follow guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health.

Some of those who have openly talked about their Covid-19 battle include Raila Odinga, Meru governor Kiraitu Murungi, former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero, Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata, MPs and some MCAs.

Unfortunately, some members of the political class lost the battle against the virus including former Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu