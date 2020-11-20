I Was Abandoned By My Girls’ Squad After Publicized Murder Case-Jacque Maribe

Media personality and former TV girl Jacque Maribe has finally opened up on the events following the highly publicized murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani.

In an interview with True Love magazine, Maribe has revealed that most of her friends and the famous ‘Girls’ Squad’ abandoned her.

For instance, she intimated that the people she thought she was very close to and were often referred to as “Squad goals” were nowhere to be seen.

Instead of receiving support from them, she was left alone with only two friends and close family members who never questioned her innocence.

“People I thought I was very close to. I even heard that some did public statements, disassociating themselves from me. People we were seen on holiday with. Being told we’re squad goals and things like that. I will be very honest with you, I have like two female friends to date who stood by me from the beginning,” she told the publication.

Further, she stated that a section of her friends and colleagues from the media falsified statements and made the situation worse than it already was.

“I got to a place and I was zombified. Everyone is talking in your ear and there is so much commotion and all you hear is noise. From covering the news, I was now the news. These were my colleagues writing about me and some of the stories, were not true,” she added.

On being detained at Lang’ata Women’s Prison, the mother of one stated that it was not a good experience citing challenges that she faced.

For example, some other remandees did not want to associate with her labeling her a celebrity while others judged and questioned her innocence.

“It was tough being at Lang’ata Women’s prison but I appreciate everything that happens in my life. Sometimes I’d laugh it off when they say that I am a celebrity and that they cannot talk to me,” she added.

The mother of one however explained that she had a few good times, bonded with some people and had fun stories during her stay.

“We’d even make each other’s hair sometimes. Some would share their stories saying that they had also been in a situation like I was in. As a journalist, I was so curious,” she said.

Maribe was arrested alongside her then-fiance, Joseph Jowie Irungu and charged with Kimani’s murder after her body was found at Lamuria Gardens in Kilimani.

