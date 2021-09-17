I wanted to be Friends, I Got More, Juliani Says as He Gushes About Lover Lillian Nganga

Rapper Julius Owino popularly known by his stage name ‘Juliani’ has finally opened up on his relationship with former Machakos first lady, Lillian Nganga.

In an interview with the Standard, Juliani revealed that the two love birds met around June/July this year adding that he did not waste time making his way through her heart.

According to the 37-year-old rapper, he found more than he was looking for from Lillian describing her as a woman with clarity of mind, purpose who ideally respects herself.

He further narrated that he has grown over the years, music-wise and relationship-wise as he now knows more and is determined to make the best out of life.

“I met her around June or July na kama mwanamme, siku waste time…She has clarity of mind, clarity of purpose. She respects herself. When I met her, I immediately wanted her to be my friend, nikipata Zaidi ya hio, nitashukuru mungu,” Juliani said.

Regarding the threats he received to his life, Juliani revealed that he already recorded a statement at the police station adding that he will take more action when the threats continue. He however did not disclose the person behind the threats.

“I was doing something and later when I looked at my phone, I saw four missed calls. I called back twice and my calls weren’t picked. The caller then called back and upon picking, nilipewa msomo for two minutes. I recorded the conversation and texts were also sent to me,” he added.

The rapper further weighed in on the relationship with his ex-girlfriend, actress Brenda Wairimu with whom they share a daughter.

He recounted that their breakup was the best thing to ever happen to him adding that they are focused on raising their daughter in the best possible way.

“She is a very good person. If the break-up didn’t happen, I wouldn’t be the good man I am today,” he said.

Juliani and Lillian Nganga made their relationship public last month after the latter confirmed separation from Machakos County Governor Alfred Mutua.

Through an Instagram post, Nganga revealed that she had called it quits however the Machakos County boss insisted that the separation was amicable.

Mutua said “She will be a close advisor as I Govern Machakos County and run for President because I trust her sharp insight and heart. She has always been my number one fan. Our love for each other is permanent but I think at times, space and new directions are important.”

Juliani and Nganga have recently displayed PDA on social media as proof that the two are adults who made conscious decisions to be together.

