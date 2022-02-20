“I Take Responsibility,” MP Moses Kuria Says As He Asks DCI To Arrest Stanley Livondo

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has called for the arrest of Stanley Livondo over controversial remarks on an alleged attempt on President Uhuru Kenyatta’s life.

Livondo, while speaking at Thika Stadium on Saturday, claimed that a senior government official had attempted to bring down an aircraft carrying the Head of State twice.

He was speaking during a thanksgiving event organised to celebrate Kuria’s birthday and recovery following burns suffered last year.

Kuri now wants the former Lang’ata MP aspirant behind bars over the ‘reckless’ remarks that have sparked fury from a section of politicians allied to Deputy President William Ruto.

The legislator, who has taken responsibility for the remarks, said on Sunday that he has personally raised a complaint with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over the matter.

“As the convenor of the thanksgiving prayer meeting in Thika, I may not be responsible for what speakers said but it was my meeting and I have to take responsibility. I have today requested @DCI_Kenya boss George Kinoti to arrest Stanley Livondo following his reckless statement,” Kuria said in a tweet.

Earlier, Ruto’s allies led by Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot also asked the DCI and the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) to summon Livondo over the utterances.

Yesterday, Livondo sensationally claimed that Uhuru’s friend turned foe planned to eliminate the President while traveling to Nairobi from Kisumu, in the first attempt.

In the second attempt, the flamboyant politician alleged that the President was headed to the US through Dubai.

President Kenyatta, Livondo said, had to make a U-turn after his security detail received intelligence reports about the plot.

“If your friend who is so close to you like a brother attempts to crash a plane that you are on board more than twice, will you forgive him? In the first instance, President Uhuru was flying from Kisumu to Nairobi while on the second attempt he was headed to the United States through Dubai. The plane was forced to divert to Kenya because of the botched attempt to crash his plane,” Livondo said during the homecoming and thanksgiving event for Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria.

“They wanted to bring him down and we are just laughing.”

