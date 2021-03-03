I Support Joho’s Quest For Presidency – Raila

ODM leader Raila Odinga supports Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho’s quest for the presidency.

Speaking while in Mombasa today, Raila said that anyone who wants to vie for Presidency come 2022 from the ODM party has his support.

For instance, the former Prime Minister intimates that every Kenyan has the right to vie and contest for an elective post/position.

“After every 5 years we have elections and the seats remain vacant. ODM is a national party and people have the liberty to vie for positions. Joho is the deputy party leader, they have the right to vie for any seat and every Kenyan has the same right. It is the ODM party that will decide who will fly the flag. I support Joho’s quest for the presidency.” Raila said.

This comes after Joho in a confident move last month, announced that he will flag the ODM presidential flag as he submitted his nomination papers.

“I will go all the way my friend.. and if I win, they should support me… and I shall win.. I am sure I will trounce all the other ODM presidential nominees…” the “Sultan” said.

“If Uhuru can win, I can, if Raila can win, I can..what is the difference?” Joho added. The party in January asked interested parties to deposit a non-refundable Sh1 million so as to participate in the nominations, a move that Joho honored. Read Also: Joho Confident He Will Fly ODM Flag in 2022, Submits Presidential Nomination Papers Speaking yesterday while touring Taita Taveta, Raila warned Coast leaders against forming a regional political party terming it a threat to national unity. Raila urged the leaders in the region to be focused on developing the economic bloc that will in turn be beneficial to the residents rather than a political pact that will only create tension. “All other regions have regrouped to build their regional economies, leaders here should also emulate the same because Pwani (Coast) is part of Kenya,” the opposition leader told journalists during an interview in Voi on Tuesday

