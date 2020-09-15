I Still Love Marya – Willis Raburu Says As He Explains Regrets In Marriage

Citizen TV’s Willis Raburu still has love for his ex-wife Marya Prude, he told Mzazi Willy Tuva.

According to the 10 Over 10 host, he respects his estranged wife and will only talk about her in her presence.

He added that he regretted exposing their relationship to the public which led to public scrutiny especially after people learned about their marriage coming to an end.

“One, I love and respect Marya.

“Two, I don’t blame anybody who said anything bad or good because mimi ndo niliwaonyesha in the beginning.

“Si poa kusema kwamba ,mbona watu wananiongelelea sana yet mimi ndo nilikuwa nampeleka pale kwa Watu pale social media, nafanya kumpost. Napost picha zetu together.

“Ningechoose kuwa private kama vile tumejua mtoto wa Nameless the other day akiwa 13, so I don’t blame them for that, but that’s not an excuse for wale watu waliongea vibaya sana. After that kitu nimelearn ni kuwa private na nilijiambia ya kwamba the only time nitaongea in details about the matter ni kama huyo Mary Mwenyewe ako hapo ndo kukuwe na ile right of reply,” he said.

Raburu who is riding high on his new hit Kalale, separated from Marya in May after he allegedly had an extramarital affair with a Ugandan woman.

It is then that Raburu demanded that she leaves their home in Phenom Estate, Langata and moved Marya to a rented apartment in Kiambu’s Thindigua area.

The house was apparently paid for by the journalist with two months’ rent in advance.

“In March is when hell broke loose after Raburu told his wife to move out. He is currently living in Kileleshwa with another woman,” a source is quoted by Word Is.

“What happened is they divided the household items. Raburu then rented a house for Marya and paid a deposit of two months,” they added.

