I Started Wooing Her In 2013, Diamond Says On Dating South African Model Andrea

Bongo Star Diamond Platnumz has finally opened up about his love life months after split with Kenyan beauty Tanasha Donna.

Diamond and Tanasha share a child, Naseeb Abdul.

In a recent interview with Wasafi FM, the Baba Lao hitmaker introduced his new flame, a South African model Andrea Abrahams.

Diamond described his heartthrob as a very peaceful individual who knows how to co-exist with family without any drama.

He further revealed that he had started wooing her in 2013 where she was taking him in circles before giving in to his advances last year.

“She is perfect, very perfect like very. She knows how to live peacefully with my family and with no drama at all. I started wooing her in 2013, she took me round in circles and only accepted me last year,” Diamond said.

Speculations about the two dating started when Andrea posted a photo of Diamond Platnumz in support of his BET nomination.

She captioned the photo, “Behind you,” with a diamond emoji.

Last year, following the break-up with the mother of his son, Tanasha, Diamond intimated that he was seeing someone with whom he intended to settle down with.

This, he said was because he turned 30 and thus had no time for dating and the ups and downs that come with relationships.

“Sipo single nina mwanamke ninayetaka kuoa. Sisi wengine sasa hivi hatutaki mahusiano, tunataka tuoe. Mwezi wa kumi tarehe mbili nitatimiza miaka 31 na sitaki kuwa tu na mwanamke, sitaki kuwa na kimada (mistress), sitaki kuwa na hawara (prostitute), nataka kuoa,” Diamond said.

This, however, is not the first time as even with Tanasha Donna, Zari Hassan and Wema Sepetu, the singer had mentioned plans to settle down.

