I Slept On Streets, Worked As Houseboy At MP’s Kileleshwa Home – MC Jessy

Before the glitz and glamour that come with fame, comedian MC Jessy worked odd jobs to fend for himself.

Speaking to fellow comic and radio presenter Phelix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o on Bonga na Jalas, the Churchill Raw host said he once slept on the streets of Nairobi soon after relocating from his home in Meru.

“I used to sleep at the Sunbird bus stop in the storeroom, where loads are kept,” he said.

The funny man who has since worked his way up said he later bumped into a friend whose father was a Member of Parliament.

Without dropping names, MC Jessy said the friend took him to his family home in Kileleshwa.

It is here he worked as a houseboy.

“I prepared breakfast for them in my first visit at their home and the MP liked it a lot,” he said.

“I could not leave the comfort of the house and decided to stay beyond the end of my visit. Before I knew it, I was a houseboy at Ebony apartment in Kileleshwa.”

Asked how he met his employer, Daniel Ndambuki aka Churchill, MC Jessy said they met in a toilet where they sparked a conversation.

“We met in a toilet. I told him I wanted to go back to Meru a different person and change the lives and mindsets of young people. Churchill and I brought the best event in Meru,” he said.

The comic had earlier noted that he once did musician Nameless’ hair. The singer had allowed him raid his closet.

“At one point in my life when I had two to three T-shirts to wear, this man @Namelesskenya allowed me to raid his closet and pick anything I wanted,” he disclosed.

“I used to be mtu wa mkono for this good friend of mine Juvinaris Chalo. We used to go and roll dredi za Nameless and that’s where we knew each other.”

