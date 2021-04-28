I Signed Whatever was Needed – Anerlisa Hints at Divorce from Ben Pol

The union between Keroche Heiress Anerlisa Muigai and singer Bernard Paul Mnyang’anga alias Ben Pol might be over going by the former’s recent post.

Anerlisa through her Instagram story has hinted that she might have finalized on the divorce with hubby Ben Pol adding that she does not want to be associated with anyone.

“I would like to make it clear that I signed whatever was needed to be signed and I do not wish to be associated with anyone. My focus right now is my career and peace,” she wrote.

This comes barely a month after Ben Pol filed for divorce at Mwanzo Court in Dar es salaam.

Although the reason for their divorce remains unknown, last week Anerlisa hinted that it had something to do with having children and making personal decisions when it comes to the same.

While addressing his relationship status with the singer, the Keroche Heiress slammed men who are proposing marriage in her direct messages (DM).

Through a post on her Instagram, Anerlisa disclosed that most relationships fail because other people are always willing to take over somebody else’s position rather than finding out what led to the split.

For instance, she revealed that she was shocked to see people proposing marriage in her DMs yet they do not know her personally.

This, she associated it with the lazy culture where men do not want to work hard rather just living off wealthy women.

Ben Pol has been married to the Nero Company proprietor for barely a year. The two got hitched in a private ceremony back in May in the leafy suburbs of Mbezi.

The rumors first started when Anerlisa dropped Ben Pol’s last name from her social media handles.

Marriage, they say, is not a walk in the park. Apparently, it is more like a walk-in Jurassic park as Anerlisa and Ben Pol’s relationship has been marred by controversy and wild speculations.

In January, the couple dismissed break-up rumors after they deleted each other’s pictures from their respective social media platforms.

Anerlisa said, “Hatujawahi kuachana wala kupeana likizo hata siku moja tangu tuanze mahusiano. Yale yalikuwa ni maneno ya kutengenezwa na watu wasiotujua vizuri wala mahusiano yetu.”

