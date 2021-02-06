I Should Be Left Alone To Continue With Campaign-DP Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto has hit back at President Uhuru Kenyatta following the remarks that he is in a hurry to clinch power.

Speaking yesterday while touring Kilifi, the DP stated that he should be left alone to orchestrate his campaigns.

Further, the DP rubbished claims that he is disloyal to the President and has been organizing groups to revolt against Uhuru’s administration.

According to Ruto, he has come to terms with the fact that President Uhuru will not endorse him come 2022 hence he should be left alone to campaign.

Read: Wait For Your Turn – Uhuru Tells Ruto As He Denies Being Indebted To Anyone

“I should be left alone to continue with the campaign,” he said.

Regarding the dynasty vs hustler talks, Ruto said there are people aiming to cause violence in the country and blame it on the hustlers.

“Some people want to cause violence in the country and blame it on the hustler movement and we should avoid falling into their trap. They are angry with us because were are smarter,” Ruto added.

The DP further weighed in on the BBI talks saying a constitutional amendment is not an emergency hence should wait.

Read Also: 126 Jubilee MPs Reportedly Append Signatures In Support of Ruto’s Impeachment Motion

“The constitutional amendment should not be treated as an emergency. Come what may, we will return Kenya to where it was before they came into government so as to create jobs,” Ruto said.

The DP who is touring the coastal region to popularize himself ahead of the 2022 polls was accompanied by MPs Aisha Jumwa, Owen Baya, Khatib Mwashetani, Shariff Ali, Benjamini Tayari, Paul Katana, Mohamed Ali, Oscar Sudi and Lamu senator Anwar Loitiptip.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu