I Rejected Offer from US Senator Coons to Dialogue with Raila – DP Gachagua

On Sunday, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua reflected on his discussion with US Senator Chris Coons and revealed that he had declined an invitation to speak with opposition leader Raila Odinga.
Speaking to Inooro TV’s Kiririmbi, DP Gachagua asserted that Senator Coons, who had advocated for dialogue as a means of resolving the crisis in Kenya, was unable to explain why Trump had not spoken with President Joe Biden in the wake of the most recent US election.
According to Gachagua, who ruled out the likelihood of a handshake between Raila and the Kwanza government, the United States read from a different script to resolve its political issue.
“I told him yes, I would also want for peace to prevail in Kenya….but in America after Trump lost and there was a lot of unrest why did you not invite him and give him half the government?” posed the second-in-command.
“I told him to tell Raila that we would not sit down for talks…. that if he he wants to talk to us, he should talk to his MPs to talk to our MPs.”
The former Mathira MP asserted that a handshake would diminish the benefits of a democratic election.
“Why would we hold an election then, if some people will come with protests and demand they be given a part of the government?” he wondered.
As for the anti-government protests that are set to resume in coming weeks, the DP said they would be disallowed in all parts of the capital.
This comes as the opposition chief threatened to file a case against Gachagua at the International Criminal Court (ICC).
The former prime minister on Sunday told a rally at Kamukunji Grounds that they will report the DP over an assassination attempt against him a few weeks ago.
He alleged that the police who shot at his vehicle during demos had received orders from DP Gachagua.
