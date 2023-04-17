I Rejected Offer from US Senator Coons to Dialogue with Raila – DP Gachagua

“I told him to tell Raila that we would not sit down for talks…. that if he he wants to talk to us, he should talk to his MPs to talk to our MPs.”

The former Mathira MP asserted that a handshake would diminish the benefits of a democratic election.

“Why would we hold an election then, if some people will come with protests and demand they be given a part of the government?” he wondered.

As for the anti-government protests that are set to resume in coming weeks, the DP said they would be disallowed in all parts of the capital.

This comes as the opposition chief threatened to file a case against Gachagua at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The former prime minister on Sunday told a rally at Kamukunji Grounds that they will report the DP over an assassination attempt against him a few weeks ago.

He alleged that the police who shot at his vehicle during demos had received orders from DP Gachagua.

