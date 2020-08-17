I Regret Voting Uhuru Kenyatta, I didn’t Know His True Colours – MP Oscar Sudi

Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has expressed his regrets for voting for Uhuru Kenyatta as the President claiming that he was unfamiliar with his true colors.

Taking to Twitter, Sudi blamed Deputy President William Ruto for misleading him and convincing him that President Uhuru was his true friend.

“I regret voting Uhuru Kenyatta. I didn’t know his true colors. But I blame William Ruto because he convinced some of us that Uhuru was his true friend. Anyway, May God protect Kenyans,” read the tweet.

I regret voting Uhuru Kenyatta. I didn't know his true colours. But I blame @WilliamsRuto because he convinced some of us that Uhuru was his true friend. Anyway, May God protect Kenyans. #RevenueFormula — Hon Oscar Sudi (@HonOscarSudi) August 17, 2020

His sentiments come barely a week after he was in a Twitter rant over intimidation by the “Deep State” where he went as far as issuing a warning to the DCI Boss George Kinoti.

On Friday, Sudi expressed displeasure on the current happenings in the country citing bullying, intimidation and harassment from State officials.

For instance, he intimated that the State was feeding on its own people, and then going after everyone who did not agree with President Uhuru.

The vocal MP intimated that the economy has depreciated with local traders straining to make ends meet yet the State is milking everything including the little being collected.

“Mumefinya wanabiashara wadogo wenye walikua wanaimport vitu kutoka China. Mumefinya kila kona, mumeharibu uchumi sasa mnalazimisha KRA kulazimisha watu kutua ata damu,” he wrote.

This loosely translated to, “You’ve harassed local traders who import goods from China and destroyed the economy. You’re now using KRA to intimidate people and milk the little they are collecting.”

Kenyans are watching every bit of injustice you are doing with them. pic.twitter.com/VKw1DdM28t — Hon Oscar Sudi (@HonOscarSudi) August 13, 2020

Earlier today, there was a stalemate in Senate after a section of Senators who failed to take the Government’s side on the Revenue sharing formula debate were arrested.

Senators Cleophas Malala, Christopher Langat and Steve Lelegwe were dramatically arrested under unclear circumstances. According to Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, this was a scheme to prevent them from taking part in the voting for Revenue Sharing formula debate.

The sitting was adjourned to 2:30 PM earlier today after Senators raised concerns on the whereabouts of their colleagues.

Upon rejoining, however, the Senators resolved and selected an adhoc committee that will seek to get the solution on the revenue sharing formula.

Among the senators who will serve in the committee include Johnson Sakaja (Nairobi), Mohamud Mohamed (Mandera), Stewart Madzayo (Kilifi), Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet) and Anwar Loitiptip (Lamu).

Others include Mutula Kilonzo Jnr (Makueni), Moses Wetangula (Bungoma), Susan Kihika (Nakuru), Samson Cherargey (Nandi), Moses Kajwang (Homa Bay), John Kinyua (Laikipia) and Ledama Olekina (Narok).

