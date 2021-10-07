I Played Role in Uhuru’s Appointment as Deputy PM – Kalonzo

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has revealed that he played a crucial role in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s appointment to former President Mwai Kibaki’s government.

Uhuru served as the deputy prime minister in coalition government formed after the 2007/08 post election skirmishes.

Speaking after meeting Mount Kenya Foundation leaders at Safari Park Hotel, Nairobi, Kalonzo said Uhuru owes him.

“I will tell you some truth which I’m saying for the first time publicly, It was me who convinced Mzee Kibaki to appoint President Uhuru the Deputy Prime Minister,” Kalonzo said.

Kalonzo who at the time served as Kibaki’s vice president noted that his boss was hesitant as he (Kibaki) and Uhuru come from the same tribe (Kikuyu).

“Because Mzee Kibaki was a nationalist, he told me Vice President, you want me to appoint another Kikuyu?” Kalonzo recalled.

“Because you remember the Kofi Anna Talks when Raila appointed Mudavadi… and then I was in PNU alliance with Kibaki… I told him, yes! And Uhuru became the deputy prime minister and the minister for trade, and eventually, the Minister for Finance,” he said.

On a light note, Kalonzo said that it was because of him that Uhuru rose through the ranks to become president in 2013.

He also encouraged the people of Mt Kenya to exercise voter integrity come 2022.

The Wiper party leader also reminded the Central Kenya people of the role he played when violence erupted after the disputed 2007 presidential election.

“In 2007, people who represent the mountain came to my house to plead with me and we reasoned together. We stood in the gap. Had we not done it, this country would probably be worse than Somalia,” he said.

Also present were other One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals; Musalia Mudavadi (Amani National Congress), Gideon Moi (Kanu) and Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya). They were also joined by formed Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo who unsuccessfully ran for the presidency in the last general elections.

Equity Bank former chairman Peter Munga, former Kenya Revenue Authority Commissioner General Michael Waweru and former Kenya Airports Authority chairman George Muhoho are some of the notable people making up the Mount Kenya Foundation.

