I Only Have One Wife, Hamo on Raising Two Kids with Comedian Jemutai

Herman Gakobo Kago alias Prof Hamo now says he only has one wife and it is not Stella Koitie aka comedian Jemutai. Jemutai and Hamo share two kids, a son and a daughter.

Speaking in an interview with a local publication, the former Hot 96 FM host opened up on his publicized baby mama drama, leaving radio and the much talked about DNA tests demands.

Hamo reiterated that he only has one wife, and then there is Jemutai with whom they are raising two children.

“I have a wife and then there is Jemutai with whom I am raising our children,” Hamo told Tuko.

Regarding demands to ascertain the paternity of Jemutai’s kids, the funny man says his move was not ill-intended but rather procedural.

Apparently, Hamo requested for the DNA tests to be conducted just as a precaution as well as to ascertain that he fathered the kids.

“I did a DNA test. In every relationship, when you get yourself in that situation, you are advised to do a test,” he added.

He also insists that he wanted to keep the drama out of the public before things blew out of proportion.

On leaving Hot 96 FM, Hamo says it was of his own volition and not due to drama with Jemutai. He adds that he realized he stopped doing things he loved due to hectic radio schedules hence he left voluntarily three weeks before the baby mama drama ensued.

“I was losing jobs and clients because I would take the down payment only to fall asleep in my parked car and wake up past the agreed time,” he concluded.

In May last year, social media users were treated to a front seat of drama involving Hamo and the mother of his two children, Jemutai.

Jemutai accused Hamo of being a deadbeat father who vamoosed immediately she was with child. She added that he resurfaced later and got her paged for the second child before leaving again.

Hamo issued a statement refuting the claims but was met with uproar more so from his fans.

“I have children who live with me and others who don’t live with me. I have been providing for my children from day one and there’s no day they went without food or shelter or anything they need,” Hamo said through social media.

They later opted to solve the matter amicably, out of public scrutiny where Hamo had DNA tests done proving he fathered the kids.

The two lovers later enjoyed each other’s company, securing brand deals and adverts before calling it quits once again.

Kahawa Tungu understands that they are currently co-parenting and raising their kids together.

