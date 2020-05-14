Yes, I Met President Kenyatta and We Forged A Deal – Isaac Rutto

Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) Party Leader and former Bomet governor Isaac Rutto has admitted to meeting President Uhuru Kenyatta, and now says they forged a deal.

In a statement to newsrooms shared by his aide Kiprotich Samoei, Rutto says that his party has agreed to work with the President, and it could be on board by next week.

“The Party Leader Hon Isaac Rutto met with the President H.E Uhuru Kenyatta and agreed in principle that the two parties work together in the interest of peace, cohesion and development in the country,” read the statement in part.

Kahawa Tungu on Tuesday exclusively reported that President Kenyatta had sent a chopper to pick Rutto, known to be a close ally of Baringo Senator Gedion Moi, who signed a pact with the Jubilee Party recently.

In return, Moi’s Party Kanu was awarded the position of leader of Majority in Senator, where Samuel Poghisio replaced Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen.

“As you may recall, Isaac Rutto was the first Nasa principal to do a handshake with the President before the repeat election when he joined him at a campaign rally at Kapkatet on 8 September 2017 and endorsed his re-election and pledged to work with the President,” added the statement from Samoei.

President Uhuru recently succeeded in replacing key Deputy President William Ruto’s lieutenants from Senate committees, something which has generated a lot of talks on what is in it for the Deputy President William Ruto.

Apart from Isaac Ruto and Musa Sirma, President Uhuru is set to rely on the likes of Senator Gideon Moi, Nick Salat and others who are mainly from the original KANU leadership to contain the tactful William Ruto from succeeding him.

