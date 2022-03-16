I Meant “Tuliimbia” Uhuru – Moses Kuria Defends Vote Rigging Claims

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has defended his remarks during the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) National Delegates Convention (NDC) held at the Kasarani Stadium on Tuesday.

The firebrand caused a stir online after he told the delegates that he and others had helped rigging in President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Kuna wengine wanasema ati kura ya mlima itagawanywa; mheshimiwa Ann Waiguru, Rigathi Gachagua, Muthomi Njuki, Kimani Ichung’wa, Senator Linturi, Alice Wahome, Faith Gitau, Kimani wa Matangi…Sisi ndio tulikuwa tukishikilia Uhuru kura, na sisi ndio tulikuwa tunamuibia kura,” Kuria said.

Loosely translates to: “Some people are saying that the Mt Kenya votes will be divided; Governor Ann Waiguru, Rigathi Gachagua, Muthomi Njuki, Kimani Ichung’wa, Senator Linturi, Alice Wahome, Faith Gitau, Kimani wa Matangi… we are the ones who protected Uhuru’s votes and we are the one who rigged for him votes.”

But according to the legislator who is gunning for the Kiambu Governor’s seat, the rigging was just but a slip of the tongue.

What he meant, he explained via Facebook, was that he and Gospel singer Ben Githae sang the infamous “Ndani ndani” jam for the head of state.

“Ben Githae is my witness. Tuliimbia Uhuru Ndani Ndani Ndaani mpaka akashinda,” explained the lawmaker.

Rigging allegations recently landed Murang’a Woman Rep Sabina Chege in trouble with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Sabina told a crowd in Vihiga County that something happened to Raila Odinga’s results in 2017 and that a similar scenario could be duplicated in this year’s election.

The matter which is set to proceed to full hearing could not take off last month after she fell ill.

“The respondent is not in attendance today as she is indisposed and has been admitted to Nairobi Hospital,” Senior Counsel Otiende Amollo said.

Chebukati directed that the matter proceeds to a full hearing on March 8, 2022. He also directed that Sabina desists from commenting on the case in public forums.

“To avoid prejudices, the respondent is directed to refrain or comment on the case in public forums either through self or counsel,” he stated.

