I Meant to Say Wetangula, Kindiki on Martha Karua Attending UDA Party NDC

Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki has been forced to explain his remarks alluding that Narc K Party leader Martha Karua would be among the guests that would grace UDA Party NDC scheduled for today.

Addressing journalists yesterday, Kindiki had hinted that Karua was on the guest list of the leaders who will crown DP Ruto as the UDA Party presidential flagbearer.

“Tomorrow will be a game-changing and historic day because the largest party in the country will unveil its presidential candidate, who is DP Ruto. We expect leaders from our partner parties to be present as our guests because our party leader has been a guest in some of their events. We expect the leader of the ANC party, Mr Mudavadi, Ford Kenya’s Wetang’ula, and the honorable Martha Karua of Narc Kenya. We expect other guests, but we will not tell you their names right now,” the Senator said.

Responding to the same, Karua through a series of tweets categorically stated that she will not be attending the event and neither has she been invited as a guest.

“…the truth is that I am not attending @UDAParty NDC,” Karua wrote.

Not true https://t.co/i8pukqvHqv — Martha Karua SC (@MarthaKarua) March 14, 2022

Following the backlash, the Senator has been forced to swallow his words as he now says it was a slip of the tongue.

Apparently, Kindiki meant to say Ford Kenya Party leader Moses Wetangula and not Martha Karua.

“In an inadvertent, honest slip of the tongue, I referred to “Ford Kenya Leader Martha Karua” expected to attend the UDA NDC tomorrow. I meant Ford Kenya Moses Wetangula,” he said.

Kithure Kindiki further apologized to both Martha Karua and Moses Wetangula for the mix-up.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

Kithure Kindiki got jokes. He says he meant Moses Wetangula and not Martha Karua while naming those expected to attend the UDA's NDC meeting. — Paul Ouma™🇰🇪 (@P_aulouma) March 15, 2022

Martha has confirmed Prof kindiki kithure is a pathological LIAR. https://t.co/3HHgFP51fN — farouk (@faloukys) March 14, 2022

Asmio are upset with star while Narc Kenya are upset with citizen for alleged misinformation but KOT are not calling for shutdown of Royal Media Services or Radio Africa Group. Barely a week after calling for shutdown of boda boda sector for misconduct of a few. Poverty is bad. — Esther Ang'awa (@AngawaEA) March 14, 2022

