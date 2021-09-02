I Make Ksh1.5 Million Daily From Egg Sales – DP Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto has come out to explain some sources of his wealth, claiming that he makes Ksh1.5 million every day from his poultry farm.

Responding to revelations of his wealth by Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, Ruto said that his Koitalel Poultry farm in Eldoret produces around 150,000 eggs every day that gives him at least Ksh1.5 million daily.

In addition, Ruto says he has 400,000 Safaricom shares that give him millions at the end of the year.

“Now the OP people have gotten it 70% right but I don’t have a farm in ADC. They, however, forgot to add that I have 400,000 shares at Safaricom, the number of chickens I keep and the acreage of my farm. I have 200,000 chickens on my farm and I sell 150,000 eggs. From that I make Ksh1.5 million per day,” he said.

Ruto, who has previously been opposed to a lifestyle audit sarcastically commended the Interior CS for conducting one on him, though he termed it as inaccurate.

Among the properties that Matiang’i claimed were owned by Ruto include Kitengela Gas, Weston Hotel, Murumbi farm in Transmara (395 Hectares), ADC Laikipia Mutara Ranch- 6073 Hectares, Dolphin Hotel Mombasa, Mata Farm in Taita Taveta, Elgon View Home, Koitalel Poultry Farm Eldoret, Private Residence in Kosachei Eldoret, Kwae Island Development Ltd and five Helicopters.

“The security saga enabled them to conduct a lifestyle audit on me which was a Hercules task that everyone wanted done on me. They have now done it by themselves. There was a time the press conducted an audit on me and the people from office of the president have helped remove property that was falsely attributed to me like Boulevard Hotel,” said Ruto.

