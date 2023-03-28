I Learned About Northlands Invasion on Social Media – Ichungw’a

Majority leader in the National Assembly Kimani Ichung’wa has denied involvement in the invasion of retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Northlands Farm on Monday.

The Kikuyu MP called for investigative bodies to look into the incident and bring the perpetrators to book.

The third time lawmaker said he learned about the said intrusion through social media.

“I do not know anything about the invasion of the Kenyattas’ land. I first saw on social media the reports claiming that unknown people had invaded the former president’s farm,” he said.

Read: Police Finally Deployed at Kenyatta’s Northlands Farm

“That was around 11:30 am. I had to wait for mainstream media to verify and file accurate reports.

“It was after a local TV station aired live footage of what was happening at the farm that I got to know that the incident had indeed taken place.”

In a clip doing rounds on social media, Ichung’wa is heard threatening to invade the former president’s property for his continued support of the anti-government protests.

“When a Kenyan’s property is invaded, then we will also invade your land, and ask homeless Kenyans to settle on them. Don’t think that only the ordinary Kenyan will lose their property,” he said then.

Read Also: Goons Invade Uhuru’s Northlands Farm, Steal Livestock

“Even you will pay a price if you continue to instigate violence and bloodshed in this country. That is my message to none other than Uhuru Kenyatta.”

Ichung’wa said he was only relaying a message to the Kenyattas from Mt Kenya people.

“I am a resident of Central Kenya, and I know what the people there are saying about the former first family. On March 20, I only relayed what the people of Mount Kenya had been saying about the Kenyattas,” he said.

“If I am guilty of anything, then it is voicing what Central Kenya constituents think about the Kenyattas.”

Read Also: Ruto, Gachagua to Blame for Chaos During Protests – Raila

Police were deployed at the farm on Tuesday morning, almost 24 hours after it was invaded and livestock stolen.

Opposition leaders have condemned the incident with opposition leader Raila Odinga accusing President William Ruto and DP Rigathi Gachagua of staring a class war.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp at +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...