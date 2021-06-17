I Haven’t Asked for Your Support – Raila Ridicules Kalonzo

ODM party leader Raila Odinga has dismissed remarks made by Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka on backing his presidential bid.

Speaking in Mombasa during the launch of Cath Lab at the Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital, the AU envoy said he is yet to declare his candidature and is not looking for support.

“Some people are barking that they will not support Raila, let them relax, I have not declared to run neither have I asked for their support,” he said.

Kalonzo on Wednesday told NTV that it is time Raila backed his bid after working with him in the last election.

“It will be unthinkable to support Mr Odinga for the third time. I will be the most stupid person to once again support his bid without a measure of reciprocity,” said Kalonzo.

“I’m open to working with all, but tell me why I should support Mr Odinga for the third time?”

“I don’t see any person convincing me to support him. I’d rather go back to Tseikuru than support him again. At the age of 67, this is my moment. I must run. If I don’t, when would I?” posed the former vice president. Over the weekend during the burial of former Kibwezi MP, Kalembe Ndile, Raila hinted at a reunion with Kalonzo in a bid to rescue Kenya from “thieves’ capture”. Read Also: DP Ruto Hits out at Raila, Kalonzo Over Ploy to Scuttle His 2022 Presidential Bid “Kalonzo and I won’t go separate ways. We will work together so that we rescue Kenya from thieves’ capture,” the ODM patron said. Raila told the Mombasa people that he is focused on Constitutional Amendment through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) which was declared null and void. According to the former Prime Minister, the “BBI reggae” is on pause but will resume shortly. “Don’t worry, BBI has just taken a temporary break and will resume once the impediments are removed,” he added. Raila was flanked by Mombasa governor Ali Hassan Joho and other Coast political leaders. Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu