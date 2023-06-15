I Have Spent Sh58 Million on DJ Evolve – Babu Owino

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino on Thursday told a Nairobi court that he spent Sh58.6 million on Felix Orinda aka DJ Evolve.

Babu is said to have shot the disk jockey at B Club in 2020.

The legislator was appearing in court after it was found that he had a case to answer for misusing a firearm.

“I took charge of life-saving of the initiative and endeavors of Felix Orinda as a leader. And that would be inconsistent with a person who intended to harm,” the MP told Milimani senior principal magistrate Bernard Ochoi.

The court also heard that had he not taken care of the entertainer then he could have died.

“Total bills accumulated to Sh23 million as DJ Evolve was in the ICU. He was immobile and could not move. I bought an apartment at Kilimani at around Sh17 million and hired two nurses, 2 physiotherapists 1 occupational therapist which up to date am paying Sh300,000 per month,” said Babu.

“I have paid Sh11.1 million and it’s still going on for 37 months. I take care of his upkeep of Sh70,000 per month to pay bills and food. Medicine is Sh80,000 per month totaling Sh5.5 million for 37 months.

“The last surgery that cost Sh2 million which made him speak was done in Nairobi. So far I have spent Sh58.6 million on Evolve.”

On top of taking care of Evolve, the lawmaker said he is planning to open a deejaying school for the victim and take him to India for specialized treatment.

In 2021, the prosecution dropped attempted murder charges against Babu.

