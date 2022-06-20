I have Not Received any Letter from CUE- Sakaja Says on Skipping Summon

UDA Nairobi Gubernatorial Candidate Johnson Sakaja now says he has not received any letter from the Commission for University Education (CUE).

This comes after he failed to appear before the commission that had summoned him to present crucial documents proving the authenticity of his degree from Team University.

Sakaja, after failing to show up says he is yet to receive a letter on the same adding that his lawyers would deal with the issue.

“No [I am not going there]. I have not received a letter from them…but my lawyers will deal with that. I will get the advice from them,” Sakaja told the Star.

Read: IEBC Clears Sakaja to Contest for Nairobi Governor Seat

Through a press conference on Friday, CUE chairman Chacha Nyaigotti asked the Senator to appear at the commission today, Monday by 10 am.

He was to present:

Application and admission letters from the university, and evidence of registration including Student ID

The Credit Accumulation and Transfer System

Course description for the Bachelor of Science in Management

Course units taken

Transcripts

Examinations schedules

Graduation Booklet.

Read Also: Sakaja’s Woes Deepen as Police Launch Criminal Investigations into Degree Saga

Sakaja’s degree from Team University has created controversy for the past couple of days, with speculations that it was illegally attained.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Disputes Tribunal however dismissed a complaint challenging Johnson Sakaja’s degree certificate.

The committee said it lacked jurisdiction to determine the authenticity of the certificate.

“Though there are serious aspersions as to the validity of his documents but Sakaja has not been charged in a court of law over allegations of engaging in an offense of having falsified documents,” it said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...