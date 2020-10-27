I have Never Seen A Billion Shillings In My Lifetime – MP Rigathi Gachagua

Three of the accounts frozen by the Asset Recovery Agency holds Ksh202 million, Ksh165 million and Ksh35 million. Two others had Ksh1.1 million and Ksh700,000.

He is alleged to have used proxies to fraudulently secure tenders using 22 companies with him as the sole beneficiary.

Charges prefered against the lawmaker, according to the DCI, include abuse of office, conflict of interest, conspiracy to commit crime and money laundering.

The MP allied to Deputy President William Ruto has in the past denied allegations leveled against him terming it a political witch hunt.

Read Also:MP Rigathi Gachagua Claims State Froze His Bank Accounts Over Links With Ruto

“This is witch-hunt and a scheme meant to harass me because of my political stand… We cannot criminalise enterprise. We cannot criminalise hardwork. I have been in business for the last 20 years since I left the civil service. It is only natural that I have some little money,” added the MP.

The MP is a renowned businessman and was once President Uhuru Kenyatta’s aide during his 2002 presidential bid.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu