I Have Never Changed My Citizenship – Wajackoyah Sets Record Straight

Roots Party Presidential Candidate George Wajackoyah has set the record straight regarding claims that he has dual citizenship.

Yesterday, former Presidential Candidate, Peter Gichira in a letter addressed to the British High Commission sought to have Wajackoyah’s citizenship clarified.

This was after it emerged that the Roots Presidential Candidate tried running for an elective post while he was living as a refugee in the UK.

For one to be eligible to vie for a parliamentary seat in the UK, the constitution outlines that one has to be at least 18 years of age and be a Citizen of the UK.

Read: Questions Linger Over Wajackoyah’s Dual Citizenship

In Kenya however, a presidential candidate is supposed to be a citizen of Kenya and should not pledge any allegiance to any other country such as dual citizenship.

Responding to the same, Wajackoyah has insisted that he has never changed his Citizenship and he is legally Kenyan.

Thus, he has termed the claims a witchhunt adding that living in a different country outside Kenya does not mean one denounced their Citizenship.

“I have never changed my citizenship. They just ought to go to the internet and google. They are wasting their time going to the British Embassy. Nobody is deporting me because I am a Kenyan, born in Kenya with very high epistemology in terms of academia,” the Presidential candidate said in an interview with NTV. Read Also: Wajackoyah Has Introduced Three-horse Race – William Kabogo Wajackoyah is among four candidates who were cleared by the IEBC to vie for the country’s top seat. Others are Agano Party’s David Mwaure, UDA’s William Ruto and Azimio La Umoja’s Raila Odinga. In a six-point manifesto, Wajackoya said he plans to legalize bhang once in office, sell bhang to clear the country’s existing loans, suspend the constitution for the first six months in office, have 8 prime Ministers complementing his administration and he will personally serve as the Immigration Minister. Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...