I Have Left It To God – DJ Evolve Says About Forgiving Babu Owino

Felix Orinda alias DJ Evolve now says he is waiting for justice system to take its course, six months since he was shot by Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.

In his first media appearance since he was shot, DJ Evolve did not commit to forgiving the legislator, but said that he has “left it to God”.

“I am just here. There’s nothing I can do for myself. I was really traumatised in the beginning, but I have learnt to live with it,” he said. “I left that (forgiveness) to God and I’m waiting for the justice system to see what I will go through”.

The DJ says that he kept having flashbacks of that fateful day, and he was forced to take medication to sleep. However, he says his condition has improved and he can now sleep.

“At least nowadays I can be able to sleep, but before I couldn’t sleep at all.I kept having flashbacks of that fateful day. I needed medication to put me to sleep,” he added.

According to his mother who spoke to NTV, the bill was Ksh17 million by the time DJ Evolve was discharged from hospital, and only Ksh7 million had been paid by Babu Owino.

The mother says she left her job since DJ Evolve was shot to take care of him. She however says she has never seen the legislator and would not wish to talk, for now.

“Due to the pain (in my heart), I cannot talk. I just talk to my God. My son’s life has been destroyed. (I hope to get) justice for my kid. Only that,” she says.

Babu is facing attempted murder charges for shooting Evolve on January 17, but was released on a Sh10 million bail to be paid in instalments.

