“I Have Graduated from Hustler to Survivor,” Ruto Speaks on Jubilee Challenges

Deputy President William Ruto has reiterated that his bottom-up economic model stands to benefit all Kenyans.

Addressing faithfuls at the Global Cathedral Church in Lang’ata on Sunday, the country’s second in command expressed his confidence that the ‘hustler movement’ will form government in 2022.

He noted that the challenges he has faced due to his fallout with President Uhuru Kenyatta and the top Jubilee leadership had turned him into a survivor.

“I have graduated from hustler to survivor because of the many challenges I have undergone. God has had to step in many times for us to be where we are today. In our nation, most people thought that the word hustler was abusive, and it was about people at the bottom,” he said.

The hustler movent, he said, has created an economic revolution in the country.

“The hustler movement has transcended communities and regions, and is the largest movement in Kenya of very ordinary people, and many people did not expect that the next leadership of Kenya is going to come from the most unlikely quarters,” he added.

“I am very confident that going into the future, the solution for the challenges we have in our nation will come from the most unlikely quarters.”

He said he is happy that the conversation had changed from leaders-centered to people-centered.

“I’m very happy the hustler narrative has changed the conversation in the country, everybody is now talking about how to change the subject of improving the economy of this country, just as I started a bottom-up approach to ensure jobs creation, and improve the lives of our youth,” Ruto said.

He wondered why a section of leaders is busy criticizing the wheelbarrow symbol of the United Democratic Alliance party, further challenging the politicians to explain the complexity of the Orange symbol of the ODM party.

ODM leader Raila Odinga is among politicians in the country who have poked holes in Ruto’s bottom-up economic approach.

The former Prime Minister, who is also eyeing the presidency in the 2022 elections, argues that the model is not realistic.

