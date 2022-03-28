I Had Lost Direction in Comedy Following Drama with Jemutai – Prof Hamo Admits

Comedian Professor Hamo has admitted to having lost direction in his comedic career following drama with baby mama Jemutai.

This comes just weeks after Youtuber Andrew Kibe put him on blast for neglecting his once flourishing career.

In an interview with Eve Mungai, Hamo was questioned about the remarks earlier made by Kibe claiming he was no longer funny.

In his response, Hamo admitted to having lost focus for quite a while however adding that he is slowly picking himself up and going back to the things he once enjoyed doing.

“You know, kuna time nilikuwa nimelose focus because of one thing and it’s part of this business. Ni kama kufungua shamba na kuanza kulima, unapanda ngano, hakunyeshi zinapotea unajaribu jani inakataa, unachukua cabbage upeleke marikiti unagongwa, that’s the nature of this business,” he said.

He further reiterated that he was dealing with so many things at the same time, struggling to keep his family together as well as his career.

At the beginning of the month, Hamo made headlines again when he said he only had one wife and it is not Stella Koitie aka comedian Jemutai. Jemutai and Hamo share two kids, a son and a daughter.

Speaking in an interview with a local publication, the former Hot 96 FM host opened up on his publicized baby mama drama, leaving radio and the much talked about DNA tests demands.

Hamo reiterated that he only has one wife, and then there is Jemutai with whom they are raising two children.

“I have a wife and then there is Jemutai with whom I am raising our children,” Hamo told Tuko.

Regarding demands to ascertain the paternity of Jemutai’s kids, the funny man says his move was not ill-intended but rather procedural.

Apparently, Hamo requested for the DNA tests to be conducted just as a precaution as well as to ascertain that he fathered the kids.

“I did a DNA test. In every relationship, when you get yourself in that situation, you are advised to do a test,” he added.

