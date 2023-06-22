I Found A House In An Hour – CS Bore Says After Vacating Karen House

Labour CS Florence Bore says she has found a new home following a tussle for a Sh120 million house involving Githunguri MP Edward Muriu.

Speaking to the Nation on Thursday, the CS said she found a house in an hour and her “children are happy”.

She also disclosed that the legislator had wired the 10% deposit on Monday after which she vacated the premises.

“It was a blessing in disguise,” she said.

Amara Manco representative and treasurer Edwin Dande on Tuesday said they had received a complaint from the owner of Villa 6.

“The Villa is currently being occupied without authorization and we should proceed to withhold all services to the Villa, including access,” he said.

“Pursuant to a homeowners meeting held on June 19, 2023, it was resolved that you provide the management company with either the executed sale agreement or executed lease agreement or any legal documentation that granted you access to the Villa 6.”

Dande noted that the owner of the villa denied ever giving CS Bore access to the residence.

“In line with our obligations and mandate as the management company, and to ensure a harmonious co-existence within our community, kindly provide the above-requested information within 24 hours,” he said.

The minister on Sunday explained that she and Muriu had agreed on the terms of payment, contrary to allegations doing rounds on social media.

“I entered into an agreement to purchase the property at a negotiated and agreed purchase price. Resultantly, I signed my part of the agreement for sale and transmitted the agreement through my lawyers to the vendor’s lawyers for signing on their part,” she said.

Bore also stated that she and Muriu agreed that she would settle the payment in 90 days and move into the home.

“Unfortunately, in an astounding weave of events, in less than 30 days of the agreement, Hon. Edward Muriu and his Wife attempted to unlawfully evict my children from the house while I was out of the Country. They were accompanied by armed goons necessitating the need for police presence in the premises. For a colleague in leadership to take advantage of my absence from the country to run a hate campaign instead of waiting to engage me upon return is not only queer but baffling,” she continued.

