I Don’t Have A Problem with Uhuru – DP Gachagua Says

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua says he does not have a problem with retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking in an interview with the media in Meru on Saturday, the former Mathira MP said he is ready to rekindle his friendship with the retired President.

Gachagua insisted that he has no vendetta against Uhuru.

“I don’t have any problem or beef with my friend retired President Uhuru Kenyatta. We don’t have any competition because he has retired and gone to take a rest. I am the Deputy President and I am doing my work,” he said.

“I supported Uhuru since 2002 when the others never wanted him until he became the president. Later on, is when we had political differences when we won over his project. But he came and accorded us the authority and all was well.”

Gachagua said he is ready to hold talks with the former head of state should he reach out.

He also stated that he has not seen or met Uhuru in a long time.

“I have not met with Uhuru to talk but he knows where I am. He has my phone number. If he calls me, I will go because he is my elder. I don’t have any problem. We will talk,” Gachagua said.

“We respect him a lot. I can also give him some advice even if am younger than him. I will tell him that fighting with Sabina is lowering his respect.”

As for the wrangles within the Jubilee party, the DP said the government does not have a hand in the their issues.

“The only problem there is the issues of his past regime but we must express ourselves. By telling you that he borrowed money to build the roads is not quarrelling,” he said.

