I Do Not Have Offshore Accounts – Raila Says After Pandora Papers Leak

Former Prime minister Raila Odinga does not have offshore accounts.

Speaking to KBC TV on Wednesday, the ODM party leader said all his wealth is within the country.

“I have no offshore accounts. All my wealth are within the country. I am playing locally,” he said.

Raila said that there was no problem with Kenyans having offshore accounts as long as they did not use them to siphon taxpayers money.

Asked about the recently leaked Pandora Papers that linked President Uhuru and his family to 11 offshore accounts, Raila said the truth about the leaks will certainly come out in good time.

“I am sure the truth will come out. The President has said he will give more details on the claims. I want every Kenyan with offshore accounts to come out and declare them,” said Raila.

He called for the government to probe wealth held by lawyers on behalf of corrupt government officials.

“I have been in government and there are temptations. Contractors will try to influence decisions. I have rejected them before,” he added.

On Monday, the president who is on a state visit of the Americas said he would explain his links with the mentioned offshore accounts.

The head of state, however, noted that the Pandora Papers would enhance financial transparency in the country.

“The Pandora Papers and subsequent follow-up audits will lift that veil of secrecy and darkness for those who cannot explain their assets or wealth,” said Uhuru.

He added that the leaks would reveal those with unexplained wealth.

“The movement of illicit funds, proceeds of crime and corruption thrives in an environment of secrecy and darkness,” he added.

According to the report by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), Uhuru and six of his family members have links to 11 firms – one of which holds assets of US$30 million (Sh3.31 billion).

Records from the Panamanian law firm Aleman, Cordero, Galindo & Lee (Alcogal) – indicate that the first family “owned at least seven such entities, two registered anonymously in Panama and five in the British Virgin Islands.”

