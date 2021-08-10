I Delivered for ODM, Governor Kingi Says as He Welcomes Ouster

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi has welcomed a decision by the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party to strip him of his role as Chairman of the Coastal County.

In a statement shared on his social media pages on Tuesday evening, the governor said he respected the decision further wishing the party well as it prepares for the 2022 General Election.

Kingi further thanked ODM party leader Raila Odinga for giving him the opportunity to serve, adding that he had delivered for the party for the nine years he held the position.

“During my tenure as the Kilifi County ODM chairman, I steered the party to great success and made sure that ODM became the dominant Party in the County, a fact that was confirmed during the last general election when Kilifi became the only County in the Country to deliver a clean sweep for the ODM Party in all elective positions,” said Kingi.

“I hope and pray that the incoming Chair and his team will match and/or break this sterling record. I wish the Party the very best not just in Kilifi County, but across the country as it prepares itself for the 2022 elections.”

Kingi was kicked out from the ODM leadership over what the party termed as disloyalty.

He was replaced by Ganze Member of Parliament Teddy Mwambire.

In an interview with a local publication, Raila said that Kingi is not the first person to go behind his back.

“Kingi is not the first [politician] to run away from ODM, neither is he is the first person to betray me. I’m used to being backstabbed. Kingi has no solutions to the problems facing the Coastal people. I’m thinking power has gone into his head,” he said.

The county chief is among a section of leaders from the coastal region who have been advocating for the formation of a regional party as the country heads to the polls next year, calls strongly opposed by Raila.

“The people in the region are tired of being treated like second-class citizens during every poll and we demand to be recognized as we have more than 1.7 million registered voters,” Kingi said in a past rally.

In response, Raila warned coastal leaders against formation of a regional party, terming it a threat to national unity.

