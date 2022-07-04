I Could Not Allow Uhuru Abandon Us – DP Ruto Explains Leaked Audio

Deputy President William Ruto has outlined the events that led to his comments in a viral audio clip suggesting he almost smacked President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The DP declared on Monday at Kithirune, Central Imenti, in Meru County that he had no intention of allowing Raila Odinga to usurp Uhuru as president.

“Ata kama nilimlazimisha Uhuru Kenyatta awe rais, iko Makosa? Watu wa Azimio wacheni Ujinga. Wanazungusha record ooh Ruto, ooh alikua analazimisha Uhuru Kenyatta awe Rais. Ata mngekua mimi, mngekubali Uhuru atuwache kwa mataa na vile tulikua tumemsukuma?” he posed.

Loosely translates to: “Even if I forced Uhuru Kenyatta to be President, is there a problem? Azimio supporters should stop this nonsense. They are spreading a recording saying that Ruto forced Uhuru to be president. If you were me, would you have accepted Uhuru to abandon us with the way we had pushed him?” Read: Mr Six Months vs Mr Mganga: Raila, Ruto Trade Barbs On Twitter

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential flagbearer also revealed that he used to hold meetings before the president woke up.

“I used to wake up, hold three campaigns before the President woke up because he was my friend and there is no way I would let Raila take that seat away from him,” Ruto added.

He also asked his supporters if they were willing to allow the president vacate office in favour of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

“We are the people who woke up early to vote for the President. People of Meru would you want me to allow Uhuru to leave the seat we had given him for Raila?” Ruto posed.

This comes a day after an audio clip in which the DP said he could have slapped the president back in 2017 leaked.

The presidential hopeful in the clip played in public on Sunday by Suna East MP Junet Mohamed in Homa Bay, said the head of state was willing to give up after his win was nullified by the Supreme Court.

He was addressing a delegation of Kikuyu elders from Kiambu County led by President Uhuru’s cousin Captain Kung’u Muigai.

