in POLITICS

I Could Not Allow Uhuru Abandon Us – DP Ruto Explains Leaked Audio

ruto
Deputy President William Ruto (Centre) with Meru Senator Mithika Linturi (Left) and Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki (Right). [Courtesy]

Deputy President William Ruto has outlined the events that led to his comments in a viral audio clip suggesting he almost smacked President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The DP declared on Monday at Kithirune, Central Imenti, in Meru County that he had no intention of allowing Raila Odinga to usurp Uhuru as president.

“Ata kama nilimlazimisha Uhuru Kenyatta awe rais, iko Makosa? Watu wa Azimio wacheni Ujinga. Wanazungusha record ooh Ruto, ooh alikua analazimisha Uhuru Kenyatta awe Rais. Ata mngekua mimi, mngekubali Uhuru atuwache kwa mataa na vile tulikua tumemsukuma?” he posed.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential flagbearer also revealed that he used to hold meetings before the president woke up.

“I used to wake up, hold three campaigns before the President woke up because he was my friend and there is no way I would let Raila take that seat away from him,” Ruto added.

He also asked his supporters if they were willing to allow the president vacate office in favour of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

“We are the people who woke up early to vote for the President. People of Meru would you want me to allow Uhuru to leave the seat we had given him for Raila?” Ruto posed.

Read Also: Kenya Kwanza Claims Uhuru Secretly Auctioned Kenyan Ports to Dubai-based Company

This comes a day after an audio clip in which the DP said he could have slapped the president back in 2017 leaked.

The presidential hopeful in the clip played in public on Sunday by Suna East MP Junet Mohamed in Homa Bay, said the head of state was willing to give up after his win was nullified by the Supreme Court.

He was addressing a delegation of Kikuyu elders from Kiambu County led by President Uhuru’s cousin Captain Kung’u Muigai.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

DP William RutoPresident Uhuru Kenyatta

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Kenya’s Interconnection to Tanzania, Ethiopia Electricity Grids to be Completed this Year- KETRACO
Abdirizack Moktar Garat

Detectives Looking For This Man Over Loss Of Sh 11 Million In Eastleigh