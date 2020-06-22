I Came, I Saw and I Conquered – Duale Says As He Exits His Majority Leadership Role In Parliament

Garissa Township MP and the immediate former Majority Leader of the National Assembly has finally spoken after his ouster early today.

In a tweet, Duale, a DP William Ruto lieutenant, painted a picture of a person who leaves the seat heads high, after serving tor a period of seven years in the role of a Majority Leader.

“I came, I saw and I conquered. Today marks the end of my seven years of service to the great people of Kenya as the Leader of Majority of the National Assembly. I was the first occupant of the seat under article 108 of the Constitution,” he wrote.

Duale was ousted today and his place taken by Kipipiri MP Amos Kimunya following a Jubilee Parliamentary Group meeting held at Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC).

He says during his term as the leader of government business in parliament, he ensured that no bill for the government was lost.

“I am particularly proud that during my service, I was also able to ensure that all the Bills for implementation of the Constitution, financial legislation to implement devolution and provide services to the people of Kenya and Bills to implement the Big Four Agenda were enacted,” he said.

“But like I have said before, public positions are not to be personalized. When you are given a position you do your best and when the time comes for you to leave, you leave with a smile,” he added.

He also congratulated Kimunya for his appointment.

“I am glad that today, I leave with a smile, being proud of what I was able to achieve. Finally, to my brother Hon. Kimunya, permit me to congratulate you for your new appointment,” he said.

Speaking after taking the position, Kimunya lauded Duale for his leadership in the house. He however dismissed claimed that “Ruto’s man” had been ousted, saying that the change was effected by MPs who felt that the change was necessary.

“I know what it means to be in that position, he has done really well and provided good leadership, he is still a big asset to us and the country. This change has come because the members felt they needed it, it is not a witch hunt or a matter of bad blood,” he said.

During the meeting, Kangema MP Muturi Kigano was appointed to chair the Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Rights Committee while Kieni MP Kanini Kega will Chair Budget Committee replacing Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa.

A fortnight ago, Kimunya had been named as the Coalition Secretary a role that has now been handed over to Eldas MP Adan Keynan.

