I Asked Uhuru For Forgiveness Last Year – President Ruto Reveals

President William Ruto has revealed that he asked his former boss, retired President Uhuru Kenyatta for forgiveness during last year’s National Prayer Breakfast.

Speaking on Wednesday, Dr Ruto said it was a coincidence that this year’s theme was about reconciliation.

“I remember during the 2022 prayer breakfast I was asking for forgiveness from my friend the former President Uhuru Kenyatta, it is interesting that in our first prayer meeting, we are discussing forgiveness,” he said.

The head of state congratulated all the leaders who had attended Kenya Kwanza’s first prayer breakfast meeting and stated that it is wise to attend the gathering.

“It is not necessary that we will always agree, but it is better to work towards the betterment of our country,” he added.

Last year, Uhuru sat with Chief Justice Martha Koome and former Attorney General Paul Kihara while Dr Ruto sat at a table away from them with former speakers Kenneth Lusaka and Justin Muturi.

Although there were cries for peace, the Azimio brigade on Tuesday vowed to give the event a wide berth saying it would only dishonor country and God.

The opposition claimed that given the current situation, Kenyans must approach God in humility and be honest with their fellow citizens.

The coalition on Tuesday said the current regime is being dishonest about the challenges facing the country.

“If past events where we have shared platforms with Kenya Kwanza are to serve as a guide, Azimio is convinced that the National Prayer Breakfast does not offer the environment the country needs for humility before God, honesty with citizens and respect between leaders,” Azimio said.

