I Am Ready To Face The ‘Deep State’ – DP Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto has told off critics, saying that intimidations and threats will not deter him from running for the top seat.

Speaking in a church function in Kitengela, Ruto said that he was ready to face the alleged ‘Deep State’ and the ‘System’.

“Threats and intimidations will not deter my quest for the top seat. I am ready to face the ‘deep state.’ They have the deep state and the system, we have God and wananchi,” Ruto said.

Ruto also urged leaders to preach peace and focus on uniting the country rather than dividing the country on ethnic lines.

“Leaders should preach peace, be at the forefront in forging cohesion and focused on serving the people. We are past the politics of ethnicity and hate. Ours is development-leaning politics that will transform our country,” he added.

Leaders should preach peace, be at the forefront in forging cohesion and focussed on serving the people. Addressed wananchi at Kitengela town, Kajiado County, after the church service. pic.twitter.com/8XvZDiW5JS — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) September 13, 2020

“The Coronavirus has inflicted a lot of suffering to the people. The priority now is for leaders to work together and focus on addressing the sticky challenges of poverty and unemployment besides facilitating the recovery of the economy,” added Ruto.

The DP was speaking to residents of Kitengela in Kajiado on Sunday after prayer services at the Free Pentecostal Baraka Church and Kitengela Methodist Church.

He said that Kenyans will decide who will be their next president come 2022 and that Kenya has a maturing democracy whose people can freely make their voting decisions.

Ruto who was accompanied by 25 Mps said that insisted that the country is not ready for a referendum, arguing that people are still struggling to make ends meet.

Among the MPs who accompanied him include George Sunkuyia (Kajiado West), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Gitonga Murugara (Tharaka), Victor Munyaka (Machakos), George Theuri (Embakasi West), Vincent Musyoka (Mwala), and Rahab Mukami (Woman Rep, Nyeri).

Nimrod Mbai (Kitui East), Alice Wahome (Kandara), Kubai Iringo (Igembe Central), Mathias Robi (Kuria West), Rindikiri Mugambi (Buuri) and Patrick Munene (Chuka/Igembe Ngombe).

Others were Lydia Haika (Woman Rep, Taita Taveta), Beatrice Nkatha (Woman Rep, Tharaka Nithi), Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu), John Mutunga (Tigania West), George Kariuki (Ndia), James Gakuya (Embakasi North), Korir Nixon (Lang’ata) and Jayne Kihara (Naivasha).

