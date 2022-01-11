I am Fractured But Not Broken, Dennis Itumbi Breaks Silence After Alleged Abduction, Torture

Controversial blogger and DP William Ruto’s close ally Dennis Itumbi has finally broken the silence weeks after he was allegedly kidnapped and tortured by unknown men.

Itumbi, through a Facebook post showed gratitude for being alive while giving his fans hope that he is healing and doing much better.

He revealed that the incident only made him stronger with a pledge for a better comeback as his spirit was not broken.

“Thank you for your ceaseless prayer, well wishes and encouragement; your goodwill saw me through the worst of a truly rough patch and restored my faith in the goodness of people. To the few Rogue Police and their masters, I am Unmoved. I am Fractured, but NOT DESTROYED. ENERGIZED and Damn it, RESTED!” He retorted.

Read: Dennis Itumbi Discharged From Hospital

In December, the news of Itumbi’s alleged abduction threw the internet into a frenzy with family and friends calling for his release.

He was however later found in Lucky Summer area, having been tortured and with some injuries before he was rushed to hospital.

In a police report filed at Thindigua police post, Itumbi’s colleagues told authorities that the blogger was in a barbershop in Thindigua estate, Kiambu County when he was snapped by unknown men who bundled him into a car and sped off at around 3 pm Thursday, December 23.

He was discharged from the hospital on January 1, 2022, and left to recuperate from home.

“Happy New Year folks…I am pleased to inform you that Dennis Itumbi has been discharged from hospital. We can only be thankful to God,” United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party Director of Communications Wanjohi Githae said.

Read Also: DP Ruto Claims Police Abducted, Tortured Dennis Itumbi

Itumbi’s alleged abduction and torture has elicited mixed reactions from netizens, with a good majority accusing him of faking it to gain sympathy from Kenyans.

For instance, questions have lingered on how he managed to recover in less than two weeks after the incident despite stating that he had fractured his limbs. Ideally, photos circulated on social media during his release from hospital raised alarm hence more doubt.

Here are some reactions:

Our movie industry will continue to struggle with these kind of poor scripts…. 😂😂😂

Anyway Quick Recovery @OleItumbi pic.twitter.com/nF6fW8X1ef — Patrick Safari (@patricksafariR) January 1, 2022

ANALYSIS of DENNIS ITUMBI’s ‘Abduction’ Story. Starting Point – CUI BONO? “To WHOM is it a BENEFIT?” — A LONG THREAD ALERT — 1/

How does NAIROBI WEST HOSPITAL stand to BENEFIT from this DRAMA?#TheGreatAdvert pic.twitter.com/YBHKgQJS1q — Airo Nick 🤫 (@AiroNixon) January 2, 2022

It is so DECLASSIFIED about Dennis Itumbi pic.twitter.com/JAHHt2ud7a — Marvin, WordSmith ✍🏽 (@MarvinGakunyi) January 3, 2022

Hustlers Nation Intelligence Bureau Chief@Dennis Itumbi get well soonest.Waiting for the big reveal 13th Feb 2022 pale Kirinyaga County pic.twitter.com/kLaOV3qR20 — Yussufbabbz (@yussufbabbz) January 6, 2022

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...